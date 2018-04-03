Cauvery water issue listed before Supreme Court

[India], Apr. 3 (ANI): The issue of Cauvery water was on Tuesday mentioned before the Supreme Court (SC) by the Centre.

The central government sought a clarification whether or not it could modify the composition of Cauvery Management Board (CMB).

It comes as the Lok Sabha was adjourned till Wednesday following a protest by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MPs over the matter.

The ruling AIADMK on Tuesday began hunger strike across Tamil Nadu to urge the central government to the CMB.

The Centre had earlier filed a clarification petition before the apex court regarding the matter. It also sought more time to form the CMB. The Supreme Court on February 16 asked the Centre to form the CMB to implement a formula for sharing of water between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The top court also reduced Tamil Nadu's share in the Cauvery water to 177.25 thousand million cubic feet. (ANI)