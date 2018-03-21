CBDT invites suggestions for new Direct Tax Law

[India] March 21 (ANI): The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has invited suggestions from general public for new Direct Tax Law.

A task force has been constituted to review the Income-tax Act, 1961 and to draft a new Direct Tax Law in consonance with the economic needs of the country.

"In this endeavour of drafting the new tax law, it is imperative to engage with stakeholders and general public. Accordingly, suggestions and feedback are invited from stakeholders and general public," said CBDT spokesperson Surabhi Ahluwalia.

The spokesperson added that stakeholders and general public can give suggestions and feedback in the format provided on the departmental website www.incometaxindia.gov.in. The format can be downloaded from the website and suggestions/ feedback may be sent through e-mail at rewriting-itact@gov.in latest by 2nd April, 2018. (ANI)