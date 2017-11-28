CBFC bans screening of S Durga at IFFI

[India], Nov.28 (ANI): Malayalam film S Durga was not allowed for screening at 48th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which concluded on Tuesday, despite Kerala high court order.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) again intervened on the last day of the eight-day festival and wrote to the filmmakers that they have violated a rule and asked them to again submit the film for re-examination.

Its reassessment was ordered after the IFFI jury had complained about film title S Durga being written as S### Durga.

In a letter which was addressed to Shaji Mathew, the producer of the film, the CBFC stated that the film was granted U/A certificate with certain modification including the change of title from Sexy Durga to S Durga. However, the IFFI jury in Goa complained that the title of the film on the title card is shown as "S### Durga" which has different implications and thus undermines the basis of the title registration and changes effected thereby. "The above film will be re-examined under the provision of the Cinematograph Act, 1952 and Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 1983, with the date and venue being notified to you soon. Till then you may not exhibit the film," the censor board said. Sanal Kumar Sasidharan-directed film has been mired in controversy due to its title 'Sexy Durga'. Though the title was changed to 'S Durga' and the film even received a U/A certificate, the film along with Marathi picture 'Nude' did not make it to the final list of Information and Broadcasting Ministry for IFFI. To contest the selection, Sasidharan had moved high court, which had directed the organizers to screen the film. (ANI)