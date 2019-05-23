CBI announces rewards worth Rs 10 lakh each in two cases of Gujarat

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday announced rewards worth Rs. 10 lakh each to the public for providing actionable input in connection with two separate cases being investigated by it.

"The Central Bureau of Investigation has announced a cash reward of Rs. 10 lakh to the general public for providing actionable information regarding the missing girl Jaladhi Trivedi who went missing in 2014," the agency said in a statement.

The probe agency had registered a case on March 23, 2018 on the orders of Gujarat High Court and taken over the investigation of the case. The father of the missing girl had filed a petition in the court seeking transfer of the case to CBI.

In another case, CBI announced a reward of Rs. 10 lakh for providing actionable information on the murder of one Rashmi Bhave who was a resident of Gandhinagar and was murdered at her residence in February 2013. CBI had registered this case on the orders of Gujarat High Court and taken over the investigation of the case. The brother of the deceased had knocked the doors of the court seeking transfer of case to CBI. "Information regarding both the cases can be given to CBI over Telephone/Mobile Nos.- 022-27576820, 27576804 or E-mail: hobscmum@cbi.gov.in to SP, CBI, Special Crime Branch, 8th Floor, CGO Complex, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra)- 400614. The identity of the informer will be kept secret," the statement concluded. (ANI)