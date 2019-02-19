CBI approaches Delhi HC seeking custodial interrogation of lobbyist Deepak Talwar

[India], Feb 19 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court seeking custodial interrogation of corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar in connection to an alleged violation of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

This development came to light just days after Delhi court sent Talwar to 14-day judicial custody in connection with AgustaWestland case. He was extradited by Dubai authorities on January 30, along with Dubai-based businessman Rajeev Saxena.

The judicature has fixed February 27 as the next date of hearing. The ED has alleged that Talwar was involved in cases related to corporate lobbying. He was extradited to India in cases involving alleged routing and misuse of Rs 90 crore. He is the main accused who allegedly facilitated dispersal of profit making routes of Air India to private airlines using his contacts. On January 31, the Patiala House Court granted a seven-day custodial remand of Talwar to the ED after he was produced before the Special Judge S S Mann. (ANI)