CBI arrests 2 persons in bribery case

[India], Oct 4 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested an Income Tax inspector and a private person for allegedly demanding bribe for releasing Fixed Deposit Receipt (FDR) bills worth Rs. 7 crore of a Kolkata based private company.

A case was registered against the IT officer and private person under section 7 and 7A of the Prevention of the Corruption Act, 1988. Both the accused were produced before the Competent Court at Lucknow earlier today.

It was found that the Income Tax inspector, who works in the office of Joint Commissioner, Income Tax, Range-III, Lucknow had allegedly demanded an illegal gratification of Rs. 25 lakh to release the files. However, the accused, later agreed to give Rs. 10 lakh as the first installment. The private person accepted Rs. 10 lakh from the complainant.

The CBI team recovered a sum of Rs. 10.50 lakh from the residence of the IT official, as well as other bank-related documents, after conducting a search at his residence in Lucknow. (ANI)