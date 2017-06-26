CBI arrests a DRT official in alleged bribery case

[India], June 26 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested a Recovery Officer of the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DBT) and his accomplice for demanding a bribe of Rs.7, 00,000.

The officer had instructed the victim to hand over money in the form of a cheque thorough a middle man for releasing payment in favour of victim's client.

It was also alleged that the accused introduced the middleman to the complainant and on his instructions; a cheque of Rs.7 lakh was issued and delivered to the middleman, the CBI officials said.

During a search operation the officer's residence, the CBI recovered fixed deposits worth Rs.65 lakh, approx., Kisan Vikas Patras' worth Rs.9 lakh (approx.) and some property documents. Both the accused were produced before a court and remanded to police custody till June 28. (ANI)