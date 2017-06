CBI arrests Army officer over 'illegal transfers'

[India], June 3 (ANI): After filing an FIR against two Indian Army officers over 'illegal transfer and postings', the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested one of the accused Lt. Col. Ranganathan Suvramani Moni.

The officer was arrested yesterday due to personal improper practices, the CBI conveyed.

The officer, belonging to Trivandrum, was commissioned in August, 1994 94 and is posted with Army Head Quarter (HQ) since August, 2015.

The CBI is investigating the case and the Army HQ would wait for full investigation while providing full cooperation in the investigation.

The CBI on Thursday filed an FIR against Moni, Army Officer Purshottam, proprietor Gaurav Kohli along with other unknown persons. The FIR was filed under the Sections 7, 8, 12, 13 (2) r/w 13 (1) (d) of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, 1988 and Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The officers have been charged with criminal conspiracy, demand and acceptance of illegal gratification and using influence over public servant. Information was received that Ranganathan, entered into criminal conspiracy with Gaurav Kohli, Purshottam and others for ensuring transfer/posting of different officers posted in different field formation to their place of choice in lieu of payment of huge illegal gratification. Information has also revealed that Purshottam contacted army officers, who are either posted in different field formation or facing imminent transfer and desirous of posting at different locations, and then contacted Gaurav Kohli, who is having close acquaintance with many officers posted in Personnel Division of Army Head Quarter, for pursuing transfer of these officials in lieu of payment of huge illegal gratification to those senior officers posted in the Army HQ. (ANI)