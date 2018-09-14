CBI arrests Ayush Ministry's Under Secretary for demanding bribe

[India], Sep 14, 2018 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested RK Khatri, Under Secretary, Ministry of Ayush for allegedly demanding a bribe.

The accused official had reportedly sought illegal financial favors of Rs.10 lakh from an individual for clearing his pending bills and allowing him to continue his work. The complainant is a clearing and forwarding agent (C and F agent).

As per the details, searches are being conducted in the office and residential premises of the accused official as part of the probe.

Further investigation is in process. (ANI)