CBI arrests Bengali newspaper editor in Ponzi scam

[India] Dec 20 (ANI): The Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested Suman Chattopadhyay, Director and Editor of Bengali newspaper, Disha Productions & Media Private Ltd in an on-going investigation of a case registered against iCore Group, a Ponzi Scheme Company.

Chattopadhyay had allegedly received a portion of funds from the ponzi scam in his firm's account as well as his personal account.

He will be produced before a special CBI court in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)