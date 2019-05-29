CBI arrests BSNL engineer for accepting Rs 2.30 lakh bribe

[India], May 28 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested a sub-divisional engineer of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), Solapur, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2.30 lakh to settle pending RAR bills.

"The CBI has arrested a sub-divisional engineer of BSNL, Solapur for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2.30 lakh from the complainant to settle pending RAR bills relating to contract work of cable laying," read a statement issued by the probe agency.

The CBI team conducted searches at the official and residential premises of the accused, following which incriminating documents were recovered from various places. The arrested accused was produced before the special judge and has been sent to judicial custody till June 7. A case under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 has been registered against the accused. (ANI)