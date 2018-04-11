CBI arrests central school's principal on graft charges

[India], Apr. 11 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) here has arrested a central school principal for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs one lakh.

The CBI arrested the principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Ashok Nagar area after a person filed a complaint against him, stating that the accused was demanding money for the admission of his son in the school.

Following the complaint, the investigative agency had chalked out a plan to nab the principal red handed.

Raids were also conducted at the residence of the accused which led to the recovery of certain documents and keys of three lockers.

A case under section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, has been registered against the accused. The accused was later produced before the Principal Special Judge for CBI Cases, Chennai and remanded to judicial custody up to April 24. (ANI)