CBI arrests Dy. Commissioners, superintendent in bribery case

[India] May 01(ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested Deputy Commissioners Mukesh Meena, Rajeev Kumar Singh, Sudarshan Meena and Sandeep Yadav, along with Superintendent Manish Singh of Mumbai customs and Nilesh Singh, on allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 50 lakh from a complainant.

CBI registered a case in regard to the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 50 lakh from the complainant, for managing the clearance of the consignment.

Searches were conducted at the official and residential premises of the accused.

The arrested were produced before the Competent Court, Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI)