CBI arrests four I-T officials in Jharkhand

Ranchi: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday arrested four Income Tax officials in Jharkhand for alleged corruption.

According to a press release of CBI, the four IT officials were arrested from Ranchi, Koderma and Hazaribagh, as part of investigation of a case, in which a businessman from Kolkata was also arrested.

All the arrested accused were produced on Friday in the Court of Special Judge, Ranchi (Jharkhand) and remanded to judicial custody.

The CBI had registered a case on July 10 in the case.

It was alleged that the Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Ranchi had entered into a criminal conspiracy with Additional CIT, Ranchi, ITO (Tech.), another officer, Income Tax Department and five private persons, all Kolkata based businessmen and a CA of Kolkata for getting Income Tax assessment files of their different assessee companies transferred from Kolkata/Hazaribagh to Ranchi for providing undue favour to those assesses, who had been charged with heavy tax liability, in lieu of huge bribe. Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused persons at 23 locations (18 in Kolkata and five in Ranchi). Cash worth Rs 3.7 crore, besides 6.6 kg gold and some incriminating documents including one related to a flat worth Rs 4 crore were recovered during the search at the premises. The Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Ranchi, was arrested on July 12 and is in judicial custody. Further investigations are on.