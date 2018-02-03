CBI arrests GST commissioner, 8 others in bribery case

[India], Feb 3 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Central Excise Commissioner in an alleged bribery case on Saturday.

Also, two superintendents and an official, working in the GST and Central Excise Commission in Kanpur and six persons, including the director of a private firm based in the city were apprehended.

All the accused were produced in the respective courts at Delhi and Lucknow.

The CBI registered a case on February 2 against the GST Commissioner (IRS-1986), and others under Section 120 B read with sections 7, 11 and 12 of the Indian Penal Code (IPL) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, based on the allegations of criminal conspiracy and illegal gratification.

It was alleged that the Commissioner was taking periodic updates from his superintendents, regarding the receipt of the illegal gratification from various private parties. It was further alleged that these pertained to either monthly or quarterly payments for not taking action by the Central Excise Department on such private parties and further such collection also pertained, on a case-to-case basis, to the assistance required by various private parties by the Central Excise Department. The CBI laid a trap and apprehended the accused, who had received the bribe of Rs. 1.5 lakhs on the behalf of the commissioner. The private accused who gave the said bribe to public servants were also apprehended. The bribe money was recovered by the CBI. Searches were conducted at the premises of accused persons including public servants, private persons and middlemen in Kanpur and Delhi. A recovery of cash approximately worth Rs. 58 lakhs and several incriminating documents including diaries, pen drives, and documents of properties worth crores were recovered by the CBI. (ANI)