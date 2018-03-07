CBI arrests income tax official, lawyer over bribery

[India] March 07 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested an income tax officer and a lawyer over bribery here.

In a statement, the CBI said, "Income tax Sanjay Jain and Advocate Pramod Sharma have been arrested while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1.50 Lakh from the complainant in Farukkhabad."

The complainant had approached the CBI that income tax officer Jain and advocate Sharma were demanding Rs. 1.50 lakh bribe from him in connection with a case against him.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the said persons red-handed while they were accepting the bribe. (ANI)