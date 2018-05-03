CBI arrests journalist for fraudulently accessing 'sensitive areas'

[India] May 3 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested senior journalist Upendra Rai for using false information to get access to sensitive areas.

The CBI had registered a case against Rai, former CEO and editor-in-chief of Tehalka and Sahara Media, on allegations of giving false information to get access to sensitive areas of national importance such as airports.

The premier investigating agency also registered case against Prasun Roy, CSO of Air One Aviation Private Limited, the company and unknown public servants for helping Rai in getting Aerodrome Entry Pass (AEP) for all airports across the country.

The CBI is also investigating dubious financial transactions from Rai's bank accounts. (ANI)