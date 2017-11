[India], November 17 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested a junior engineer of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for demanding bribe of Rs two lakh.

Kulbhushan Jindal, was arrested for demanding Rs two lakh for not demolishing property in Narela.

The investigative agency caught Jindal red handed with Rs 75,000 and recovered cash of Rs five lakhs from his car. (ANI)