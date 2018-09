[India], Sep 13 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested Senior Manager (Civil) of Northern Coalfields Ltd, Singrauli for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs10,000 from a complainant.

During the probe, the CBI recovered cash and investments of about Rs. 1.92 cr.

The arrested accused was later produced before the court and has been sent to police custody till September 14. (ANI)