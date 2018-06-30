CBI arrests Rail Coach Factory engineer from Punjab

[India], June 30 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested an executive engineer of Rail Coach Factory from Punjab for accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.

CBI laid a trap and caught the officer while demanding and accepting the said amount.

The complainant alleged that a private firm was given the job of caring and maintenance of Horticulture work and supply of plants for the nursery of the Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala.

It was further alleged that the bills amounting to Rs. 8 lakh (approx) in respect of the said works were pending with the executive engineer.

The complainant met the engineer in connection with pending bills, the engineer then demanded the bribe for clearing bills. Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused at Kapurthala and Ludhiana which led to the recovery of some incriminating documents. CBI registered a case under section 7 of The Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against the official. The arrested was produced today before the Competent Court at Mohali, Punjab. (ANI)