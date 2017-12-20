CBI arrests senior railway official in bribery case

[India], Dec 20 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a railway official from state's Shahjapur district while accepting a bribe of Rs.10,000.

A case has been registered against the accused, senior section engineer PD Pushkar, under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, for demanding and accepting the bribe from a contractor involved in railway works.

Earlier, the CBI had received a complaint, alleging that Pushkar was demanding bribe from the contractor for a railway work done by the latter and for not obstructing an ongoing project.

Following the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red handed, according to the investigation agency's statement. Searches have been conducted at the office and residential premises of accused at Shujalpur and Ujjain leading to recovery of incriminating documents. The agency is further probing the matter. (ANI)