CBI arrests three for accepting bribe of Rs.1.80 lakh

[India] January 21 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three private persons, residents of Delhi, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 1.80 lakh from the complainant, an owner of a club in Delhi's Pitampura.

The probe agency CBI has registered a case against two accused under section 120-B and Section 8 of PC Act, 1988 on a complaint received from the owner of the club.

The complainant had alleged that the SDM, Saraswati Vihar had sealed the said club.

The accused had demanded a bribe on behalf of SDM, Saraswati Vihar, Delhi for getting the complainant's said club desealed. The CBI laid a trap and caught the two accused along with one more person while demanding and accepting the bribe. Searches were conducted at the residence of all the three accused persons at Delhi, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents. The relevant documents have also been collected from the office of SDM, Saraswati Vihar, Delhi. The alleged involvement of said SDM is being looked into. The arrested accused were produced on Saturday in the designated court at Rohini,(ANI)