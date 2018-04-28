CBI arrests two in bribery case

New Delhi: The CBI on Saturday said it had arrested a General Manager (Civil) of Rites, a government undertaking, and his Project Manager on charge of demanding a bribe to clear pending bills.

"A case was registered under Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 7, 12, and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Rites GM K. Venkateshwara Rao and his Project Manager Shankar for demanding a bribe of Rs 15 lakh from KVR Infrastructure Ltd firm to clear pending bills of Rs 1.5 crore," a Central Bureau of Investigation officer said.

The CBI conducted searches at the office and residential premises of the arrested persons. "They will be presented in a CBI court on April 29 to seek their custody for further questioning," he added. Rites is a government of India enterprise functioning under the aegis of the Indian Railways.