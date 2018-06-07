CBI arrests UCO Bank managers for accepting bribe

[India], June 7 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday arrested Branch Manager and an Assistant Manager of the UCO Bank in Bihar for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes.

A complainant filed a report with the CBI alleging the two managers, working in the Kochadhaman Branch, Kishanganj of Bihar, accepted a bribe worth Rs. 30,000 in lieu of issuing a 'release of a loan agreement.

It is a promissory note given to borrower by the lender once the entire debt is paid back along with any accumulated interest.

As per the report, the complainant was sanctioned loan by DIC (District Industry Centre), Kishanganj under PMEGP for grill manufacturing. The accused are said to be demanding a bribe of 14 percent of the total credited amount. They had earlier demanded Rs. 45,000 and later agreed to accept Rs. 30,000 out of which Rs. 18,000 were for the Manager and Rs. 12,000 for the Assistant Manager. The CBI laid a trap and caught both the accused while they were demanding and accepting the bribe from the complainant. Both the accused were arrested and will be later produced before the Special Judge-1, CBI Cases, Patna. (ANI)