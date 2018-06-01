CBI asks Chidambaram to join INX Media probe on June 6

New Delhi: The CBI on Friday issued summons to former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, the second time in a week, asking him to join the investigation on June 6 in connection with the INX Media corruption case, the probe agency said.

The senior Congress leader has been asked to face the questions of the investigators at the agency's headquarters in south Delhi's Lodhi Road.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) first issued the summons to Chidambaram in the case on Wednesday asking him to appear the next day, but the Congress leader skipped the notice after the Delhi High court granted him interim protection from arrest.

That time, Chidambaram's lawyer Arun Natarajan told the CBI through an application that his client would not join investigation into the case when it is under consideration of the court. Chidambaram's move came after the Delhi High Court on Thursday granted him interim protection from arrest in the INX Media case directing the CBI not to take any coercive action against him till July 3 -- the next date of hearing. The CBI on May 15 last year filed an FIR in the case accusing Chidambaram, his son Karti and others of involvement in irregularities committed in giving INX Media the clearance to receive Rs 305 crore in foreign investment. The CBI had on February 28 arrested Karti in the case accusing him of taking money to facilitate the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media in 2007 when his father was the Finance Minister during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. Later, he was granted bail. The CBI initially alleged that Karti had received Rs 10 lakh as bribe for facilitating the FIPB clearance. The figure was, however, revised later to about $1 million or Rs 6.5 crore at the current exchange rate. The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate are probing the case.