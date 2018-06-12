CBI asks Interpol to issue Red Corner Notice against Nirav Modi

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation has asked the Interpol to issue a Red Corner Notice against absconding billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi in the over USD 2 billion banking scam involving Punjab National Bank, officials said today.

The agency has written to the Interpol to issue the notice which would mean that the member countries of the Lyon-based international police cooperation agency can arrest and extradite Nirav Modi who fled the country in the first week of January, weeks before the bank filed a complaint with the CBI.

Nirav Modi was last publicly seen in a Press Information Bureau group photograph of CEOs and top brass of Indian corporate sector with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Davos, Switzerland. A week later, the CBI registered an FIR against him on the basis of complaint against him and his uncle Mehul Choksi. A week later, the CBI registered an FIR against him on the basis of complaint against him and his uncle Mehul Choksi. His brother and wife were also named as accused in the FIR. His brother and wife were also named as accused in the FIR. His wife Ami, a US citizen, brother Nishal a Belgian, and uncle Choksi, Gitanjali group's promoter, had also fled the country in the first week of January. His wife Ami, a US citizen, brother Nishal a Belgian, and uncle Choksi, Gitanjali group's promoter, had also fled the country in the first week of January. The case pertains to allegedly cheating the state-run Punjab National Bank through fraudulent issuance of Letters of Undertakings and Foreign Letters of Credit. The case pertains to allegedly cheating the state-run Punjab National Bank through fraudulent issuance of Letters of Undertakings and Foreign Letters of Credit. The agency recently chargesheeted both Nirav Modi and Choksi separately in the scam. It has now approached the Interpol for a Red Corner Notice aimed at bringing Nirav Modi back for facing trial in the cases against them, the sources said. The agency recently chargesheeted both Nirav Modi and Choksi separately in the scam. It has now approached the Interpol for a Red Corner Notice aimed at bringing Nirav Modi back for facing trial in the cases against them, the sources said. The CBI, in its chargesheets filed on May 14, had alleged that Nirav Modi, through his companies, siphoned off funds to the tune of Rs 6,498.20 crore using fraudulent LoUs issued from PNB's Brady House branch in Mumbai. Choksi allegedly swindled Rs 7080.86 crore, making it possibly the biggest banking scam in the country, it alleged. The CBI, in its chargesheets filed on May 14, had alleged that Nirav Modi, through his companies, siphoned off funds to the tune of Rs 6,498.20 crore using fraudulent LoUs issued from PNB's Brady House branch in Mumbai. Choksi allegedly swindled Rs 7080.86 crore, making it possibly the biggest banking scam in the country, it alleged.