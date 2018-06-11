CBI asks Interpol to issue Red Corner Notice against Nirav

[India] June 11 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday requested the Interpol to issue red corner notices against businessman Nirav Modi and his uncle and business partner Mehul Choksi in connection with multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam.

Earlier today, the probe agency, in a statement, said that the whereabouts of both Nirav and Choksi are unknown.

The CBI further said that the moment their whereabouts are confirmed necessary action will be taken.

For those unversed, the Punjab National Bank PNB detected the multi-crore scam, wherein Nirav and Choksi had allegedly cheated the bank to the tune of $ 2 billion.

The scam, which reportedly began in 2011, was detected in the third week of January this year, after which the PNB officials reported it to the concerned agencies. Last month, the CBI had filed two charge sheets against the duo alleging that Nirav, through his companies, siphoned off funds to the tune of Rs 6,498.20 crore using fraudulent Letter of Understandings issued from PNB's Mumbai branch while Choksi swindled Rs 7080.86 crore.(ANI)