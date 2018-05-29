CBI books Air Asia CEO, others on bribery charges

Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday booked Air Asia Group CEO Tony Fernandes among others under the Prevention of Corruption Act for violating aviation rule to get international flying licenses.

The CBI has also booked Air Asia Director (Bengaluru) Ramachandran Venkatraman, and DTA consultancy Pvt Ltd founder Deepak Talwar.

B.O. Lingan of Air Asia Berhad Malaysia, Rajendra Dubey- director of HNR Trading PTE Ltd Singapore, Sunil Kapoor- chairman of Total Food Services, Rashid Mansion, Worli Point (food services) have also been named in the case. Other unknown public officials and private persons are also involved.

The CBI also held searches at five locations in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Unknown officials of civil aviation ministry and then officials of Foreign Investment Promotion Board had allegedly entered in criminal conspiracy with V Ramachandaran, T Fernandes, BO Lingam, R Dubey with intent to help Air Asia India to expedite change in aviation policy to suit company, according to an official statement. The investigative agency alleged that the AirAsia Group CEO allegedly lobbied with government servants for clearances, removal of existing 5/20 aviation rule and change in regulatory policies. The case also relates to the violation of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) rules by Fernandes and his associates. Under the 5/20 rule, a company needs a minimum of five years of flying experience and is also required to have 20 aircraft in their possession in order to become eligible for the license.(ANI)