CBI books Ex-Air India chief Arvind Jadhav for misusing official position

[India], Jan 23 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday booked former Air India CMD Arvind Jadhav for allegedly abusing his official position to grant undue favours and pecuniary advantage to his colleagues.

Jadhav came under the radar of the premier probe agency after reports that he allegedly granted undue favours and pecuniary advantage to his former colleagues -Captain A Kathpalia, Captain Amitabh Singh, Captain Rohith Bhasin and L P Nakhwa, who was the then General Manager of Air India.

He has been charged under sections related to criminal conspiracy and the Prevention of Corruption Act. Jadhav had been sacked in August 2011 by the then government and replaced by Rohit Nandan, nine months before his three-year-term ended on May 4, 2012. Jhadav had been criticised in the past for the grave financial crisis faced by the airlines. A 1978-batch IAS officer, Jadhav took over as CMD of the National Aviation Corporation of India Limited (NACIL) on May 4, 2009. He was also empanelled as a Secretary to the government in the past. (ANI)