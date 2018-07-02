CBI books IPFT leaders for Tripura scribe's murder

[India], July 02 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has lodged an FIR against three leaders and several supporters of the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) in connection with the murder of journalist Santanu Bhowmik.

Bhowmik was hacked to death in September last year while covering clashes between the IPFT and the Tripura Upajati Gan Mukti Parishad (TUGMP), the tribal wing of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M).

However, it is alleged that IPFT supporters were behind the incident.

In the wake of the incident, journalists had held protests outside then Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar's residence, and Section 144 was imposed in two districts in the state. (ANI)