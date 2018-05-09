CBI books MCI clerks over graft charges

[India], May 09 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Tuesday, registered a case against three individuals, including two clerks of the Medical Council of India (MCI) on charges of corruption.

The charges levelled against the individuals claim that the clerks, along with the other person, used to take bribes from various private medical colleges in order to give favours with regard to work pending with the MCI.

This comes in the wake of the CBI also registering a case against four individuals, while also arresting three of them over alleged irregularities in the conduction of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

The four accused, identified as Mohit Kumar, Arti Tomar, Ashwini Tomar and Manoj Kumar Sikka, had allegedly helped some candidates to qualify the NEET exams. The four have been booked on charges of criminal conspiracy and cheating. The CBI also conducted searches at six locations across the country and arrested three from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Punjab. (ANI)