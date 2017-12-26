CBI books OBC's official over forgery

[India] December 26 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday registered four cases against Murari Lal Meena, a special assistant in the Oriental Bank of Commerce, Rajasthan on the charges of forgery in Kisan Credit Cards and cheating to the tune of over Rs 3.12 crore.

It is alleged in the complaint that in 2014, Meena was found to be directly involved in cheating and defrauding by creating and issuing false and fabricated No Dues Certificates (NDCs) in 25 accounts with the collusion of account holders.

In two accounts, NDCs were issued by authorised officials without cancellation of limit as well as without closure of account in the system. Thus, they committed fraud by different modus operandi and caused a wrongful loss of Rs 83.69 lakhs to the bank and corresponding wrongful gain to themselves. The CBI deemed the acts commited by Meena as punishable offence under sections 120-B r/w 409, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 13(2) r/w 13(1)(c) & (d) of PC. Act, 1988 on the part of Murari Lal Meena and other unknown persons. An investigation has also been launched into the case. (ANI)