[India], May 30 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday registered a case against Sanjay Gupta, owner and promoters of OPG securities Pvt Ltd, two others and officials of SEBI and NSE in a bribery case.

According to sources, the case revolves around bribing NSE officials and developing software to get early trades.

Meanwhile, searches are underway at seven locations across Delhi, Mangalore and Mumbai. (ANI)