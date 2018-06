[India], Jun 20 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case against Pune-based Income Tax (Audit) officer and his wife, on charges of acquiring property during 2010-2016 through unknown source of income.

The couple, identified as Rajendra Bhagwat Dond and Jaishree Rajendra Dond, was booked for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to their income.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)