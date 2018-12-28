CBI books two for trafficking girls to Kenya

, (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against two persons and some other unknown people over charges of trafficking young girls to Kenya on the pretext of providing employment.

Two of those who have been identified and charged are Kala alias Emmanuel Masih and Aryan, residents of Punjab and Delhi respectively.

The case was registered on Thursday under Section 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) read with Section 370 (buying or disposing of any person as a slave) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 5 (procuring, inducing or taking person for the sake of prostitution) of the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act, 1956.

A complaint copy of the premier investigators read, "It is submitted that a preliminary inquiry (PE) was conducted with regard to the rescue of three girls who were trafficked to Kenya and coerced into prostitution". The complaint further stated that the trafficked girls were harassed and forced to smoke, consume alcohol and work as a bar dancer in Kenya's Mombasa against their wishes. It also said that their passports were also seized by the bar owner. "Enquiry also revealed that on the basis of a tip-off, the Kenyan Police raided the bar and rescued the aforesaid three girls. They were handed over to the High Commission of India, where they narrated their sordid tale of affairs. Thereafter, all the girls were repatriated to India," the complaint read. Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)