CBI bribery case: Alleged middleman Manoj Prasad granted bail

[India], Dec 18 (ANI): A Patiala House Court on Tuesday granted bail to Dubai based investment banker Manoj Prasad, allegedly a middleman in the CBI bribery case and accused of taking bribe on behalf of Special Director Rakesh Asthana.

On December 11, Prasad while speaking to media refuted all claims made by complainant Satish Sana. Vehemently denying all allegations, Prasad asserted that he had "never-ever" met Asthana.

Replying to questions from the media, Prasad while appearing in Delhi's Patiala house court, had said: "It is all a lie. Everything is fabricated. Whatever they have claimed, nothing such happened. I have never taken the money and have never-ever met Asthana. I don't know who Asthana is."

Earlier, Satish Sana, a Hyderabad based businessman who is facing a CBI probe in a corruption case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi, had alleged to have met Prasad in Dubai. He had claimed that Prasad had allegedly informed him about having "very good connection" in CBI and assured him of helping in the case through his brother Somesh Prasad. Sana's complaint was received by CBI on October 15 and an official FIR against Asthana was registered on October 21. Prasad was arrested by the CBI for allegedly seeking Rs 5 crore from Satish Sana for getting him relief from the CBI's summons. (ANI)