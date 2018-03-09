CBI case against SBI officials, civilians over bank fraud

[India] March 9 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday registered a case against eight State Bank of India (SBI) officials over the charges of conniving with private company officials for cheating the bank.

The CBI registered a case against a private company based at Burdwan district of West Bengal and its five directors, eight officials of State Bank of India, including the chief manager, deputy manager and a lawyer among others, based on a complaint by the State Bank of India.

The complaint said that from 2009-2014, directors of the said private company, lawyer and officials of two branches of SBI availed cash credit limit of Rs 445 lakh for doing a business of food processing but the borrower violated terms and conditions causing a loss of Rs 4.12 crore. The CBI also conducted searches at 12 places including Kolkata, Burdwan, Darjeeling, Coochbehar (West Bengal); Hazipur (Bihar) and Pelling (Sikkim) at the official and residential premises of accused which led to the recovery of incriminating documents. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)