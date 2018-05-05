CBI case against UPPSC officials for 'exam irregularities'

[India], May 05 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday registered a case against unknown public servants of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) and people on the allegations of irregularities committed in the selection process of the Upper Subordinate Examination 2015.

The case was registered under relevant Sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Earlier, the CBI had registered a preliminary enquiry on the allegations that unknown persons and unknown officials of UPPSC in Allahabad committed irregularities in the examination.

Various complaints were received alleging irregularities in the UPPSC, in the name of moderation, scaling, interview, changing of answer booklets, examination not being cancelled despite question leak, violation of rules relating to the reservation, more marks given to the candidate of a particular region and caste etc. (ANI)