CBI case: Devender Kumar moves HC against Alok Verma

[India], Jan 10 (ANI): Suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Devender Kumar on Thursday approached the Delhi High Court against Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Alok Verma's decision to reverse transfer of officers.

On October 31, a Delhi court had granted bail to Kumar on furnishing of a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and a surety of the same amount.

Kumar was arrested in October 2018 in connection with bribery allegations involving CBI's Special Director Rakesh Asthana.

In his bail application, filed on October 29, Kumar claimed that the CBI did not have valid search warrants when his office and residence were raided by the agency's anti-corruption unit in connection with Asthana case. (ANI)