CBI conducts multiple raids in imported agricultural products case

[India], Jan. 15 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday conducted searches at 26 locations in Kolkata and Delhi and recovered Rs.2.15 crore in a matter relating to clearance of imported agricultural products.

In an official statement, the CBI said, "they have registered a case against a Plant Protection Officer, Regional Plant Quarantine Station (RPQS), Ministry of Agriculture (Government of India), Salt Lake, Kolkata".

"Three employees of Kolkata based private firms and unknown others on the allegations that the accused in connivance with various importers and shipping agents were allowing agricultural and plant produces of other countries to be imported without proper test and on the basis of forged and fake phyto-sanitary certificates of various countries, after obtaining huge illegal gratification," the statement added.

Searches were conducted at 26 locations, including Kolkata and Delhi at the residential and office premises of certain officials of the Regional Plant Quarantine Station, premises of shipping/clearing agent, importers based in Kolkata and the employees of other private entities. The statement further added that "During the search at the residence of a Plant Protection Officer, Regional Plant Quarantine Station, Kolkata, cash worth Rs.2.15 crore (approx); investments in post office deposits worth Rs.32 lakh (approx); documents showing investments in several properties in New Delhi, Jharkhand, Bihar and Kolkata; Gold and silver jewellery worth Rs.30 lakh (approx), bank balances worth Rs.44 lakh (approx) and fixed deposit of worth Rs. 5 lakh(approx) were recovered." Incriminating documents including fake and fabricated phyto-sanitary certificates of different countries, computer hard discs and laptops were also recovered in other places. Further investigation is on. (ANI)