CBI court dismisses Michel's plea on AgustaWestland charge sheet leak

[India], May 3 (ANI): A CBI court on Friday disposed of an application filed by AgustaWestland 'middlemen' in connection with leakage of content in the charge sheet filed in the case.

Judge Arvind Kumar directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to take steps to ensure that such an incident is not repeated in future and supply a copy of the 'status report' to the lawyers of Michel.

Last month, Michel's counsel Advocate Aljo K Joseph had told the court that a copy of the charge sheet was provided to media before it was provided to his client. He also pleaded that he had not named anyone during the probe.

Michel, through his counsel Joseph, had raised questions on how the charge sheet was leaked to the media even before the consideration and the cognisance of the same could be taken. "Since 6 pm yesterday live debates have been going on," Joseph had told the court on April 6. Michel, who was extradited from the UAE in December last year, is currently lodged in Tihar jail in connection with the CBI and ED cases against him related to the AgustaWestland deal. While CBI is probing his alleged role as a "middleman" in the deal, ED is investigating money laundering charges against him. (ANI)