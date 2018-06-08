CBI court grants bail to journo Upendra Rai

[India], Jun 8 (ANI): A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court granted bail to journalist Upendra Rai, who is accused of being involved in dubious financial transactions and holding an airport security pass.

Rai, whose name figures in two FIRs filed by the CBI, was arrested on May 3.

He was arrested for dubious financial transactions and gaining an airport security pass, issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), by furnishing false information.

The court granted him bail only after Rai submitted a bail bond and two surety bonds of Rs 5 lakh each. (ANI)