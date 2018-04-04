CBI court grants bail to Karti's CA

[India], Apr. 4 (ANI): A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Wednesday granted bail to former finance minister P. Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram's chartered accountant S Bhaskararaman in connection with the INX media case.

He had approached the court seeking the bail fearing arrest by the CBI in the said case.

On March 26, the CBI filed a reply in the Special Court and opposed the anticipatory bail plea of S. Bhaskararaman in connection with the case.

Bhaskararaman was arrested from a hotel in Delhi on February 16 and was later sent to sent judicial custody.

On February 28, Karti Chidambaram was arrested at the Chennai airport on his return from the UK, in connection with a money laundering case registered against him in May 2017 for his alleged role in facilitating FIPB clearance for INX Media Ltd and its directors, Peter and Indrani Mukerjea. Karti allegedly took service charges for getting the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving funds from abroad worth Rs 305 crore in 2007 when his father P Chidambaram was the Union finance minister. (ANI)