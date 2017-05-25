CBI court jails two for role in CWG scam

[India] May 25 (ANI): A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Thursday sentenced the chairman and a director of Raja Aederi Consultants Private Ltd to two-and-a-half-year jail terms for irregularities committed during the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

The court also slapped a Rs. five lakh fine on both of the accused for committing irregularities while renovating the Shivaji and Talkatora stadiums.

The court, however, acquitted former superintendent engineer R.S. Thakur and executive engineer V.K. Gulati.

The Commonwealth Games were held between October 3 and 14, 2010 and was marred by allegations of corruption. (ANI)