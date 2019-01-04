CBI Delhi Anti-Coruption head given another charge but would continue Rakesh Asthana alleged graft probe

[India], Jan 4 (ANI): A CBI officer probing CBI's Joint Director Rakesh Asthana in an alleged bribery case was on Friday shifted to another responsibility, but he will continue to probe the matter.

Charge of CBI Joint Director V Murugesan who headed Anti Corruption Head Quarter 'AC (HQ) 1 Zone' has been given to GK Goswami, according to an order.

Goswami, a Joint Director in CBI is currently the head of Lucknow zone.

Other than this, Bhanu Bhaskar Joint Director, CBI who was head of Academic CBI, has also been relieved and given charge to probe high level and sensitive Bihar's Muzaffarpur home shelter case only.

CBI Joint Director Asthana had been involved with an internal fight with probe agency's Director Alok Kumar. The CBI had filed an FIR against Asthana for allegedly accepting a bribe from a businessman, who was related to Moin Akhtar Qureshi case. Asthana was heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that was probing Qureshi's case. Asthana had in past said that the CBI director Alok Verma was trying to thwart investigations in important cases. (ANI)