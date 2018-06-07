CBI directed to reply to Upendra Rai's bail plea

[India], June 7 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Thursday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a reply to the fresh bail plea filed by journalist Upendra Rai in a misuse of information case.

A Special CBI Judge Santosh Snehi Mann directed the probe agency to file the reply by tomorrow (Friday).

Rai had allegedly used false information to gain access to airports across India.

He is accused of committing the offence in connivance with the officials of aviation company Air One Aviation Pvt Ltd and some public servants of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

The CBI in its first FIR named Upendra Rai, Air One Aviation Pvt Ltd, its Chief Security Officer Prasun Roy, some unidentified public servants of BACS and others. (ANI)