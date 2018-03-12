CBI, ED to close all 2G scam related cases in 6 months: SC

[India], Mar. 12 (ANI): The Supreme Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to complete probes and close all cases related to the 2G scam within six months.

After hearing the case for close to seven years, a Special CBI Court, on December 21, 2017, acquitted DMK leaders A Raja, Kanimozhi and 15 other accused in the case.

Earlier, in an official notice dated February 16, the central government appointed Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta as the Special Public Prosecutor for cases related to the 2G scam, replacing his predecessor Anand Grover, who was appointed in 2014. (ANI)