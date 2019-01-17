CBI files 8 FIRs against Shelter homes in Bihar

[India] Jan 17 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered 8 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with alleged abuse of children in shelter homes across Bihar.

Among those booked includes Munger Boys' Children Home, run by 'Panaah'. The action comes after the Supreme Court asked the premier investigating agency to share details about the shelter homes in Bihar.

The maximum numbers of these shelter homes are for boys. The preliminary enquiry conducted by Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) revealed that the women staffers of these shelter homes asked the boys to send lewd messages to other women.

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) had claimed in its report that the boys in the shelter home were forced to work for the Superintendent whose residential quarters were in the same premises. On Wednesday, the CBI registered FIR against director of Samaj Samiti Boys' Children Home in Bhagalpur and DORD Children Home in Gaya, for allegedly physically and mentally assaulting the inmates. This comes after the infamous Muzaffarpur shelter home case, in which CBI registers two separate FIR over shelter home abuses in Bihar. In the Muzaffarpur case, over 40 minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted over a period of time in the shelter home which was run by Thakur's state-funded non-governmental organisation (NGO). Thakur is allegedly the mastermind of the incidents. In 2018, Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) had uncovered the Muzaffarpur shelter home scandal in Bihar. As many as 11 employees including Thakur were arrested. (ANI)