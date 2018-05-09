CBI files case in army recruitment scam

[India], May 09 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a case of recruitment scam in the Indian Army.

The FIR has named 41 suspects including 34 who got into Indian Army as soldiers in technical, sentry, general and medical fields.

The recruitment happened in 2016 when the suspects forged domicile certificate in connivance with the help of middlemen and officials posted at Army HQ Recruiting Office in Lucknow, the CBI said.

"Thirty-four persons submitted their fake domicile certificates purportedly to have been issued by Deputy Collector Hamirpur, showing them to be residents of different villages/city area of Hamirpur district," said the CBI.

According to the FIR, one Girish N.H. Hawaldar, who was posted at recruiting office, Army HQ, Lucknow, was in touch on the telephone with two persons - Praveen Kumar and Yogendra Kumar and they used to negotiate bribe money to be taken from candidates. The accused have been booked for cheating, criminal conspiracy, forgery and prevention of corruption act. (ANI)