CBI files charge sheet against Chidambaram's wife in Saradha scam

[India], Jan 11 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed a charge sheet against Nalini Chidambaram, wife of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, in a competent court here in connection with the infamous Saradha scam.

The CBI filed the sixth supplementary charge sheet in line with the Supreme Court's 2014 order, featuring the names of Nalini Chidambaram and one company, in connection with the ponzi scam.

Charges against Nalini include entering into a criminal conspiracy with Sudipta Sen, the proprietor of Saradha Group of companies, and other accused of committing the offenses of cheating and misappropriation of funds.

The Saradha Group financial scandal was a major scam caused by the collapse of a Ponzi scheme run by the conglomerate. The multi-crore-rupee chit fund scam allegedly involves several key leaders. In September 2016, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had first summoned Nalini to appear in its Kolkata office as a witness in the scam. Nalini, who is a senior lawyer, was allegedly paid a legal fee of Rs 1 crore by Saradha Group for her appearances in the court and the Company Law Board. (ANI)